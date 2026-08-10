‘Deployment of SANDF to combat gangsterism a temporary measure’

The Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says the deployment of members of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) to five provinces to combat gangsterism and illegal mining remains a temporary measure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of 2 200 SANDF members to assist the South African Police Service starting in March this year. However, critics and experts say using the military for civilian law enforcement only offers short-term stabilisation.

Cachalia was speaking yesterday in Reiger Park, east of Johannesburg where four people including two officers were shot dead on Friday night, “The government and the police service have been trying to respond. We allocated over a billion rand to support policing of areas affected by gang violence. So safety and security is not negotiable. We appointed General Mkhwanazi to lead the fight against organized crime.

X | @SABCNews |WATCH | Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says experienced police officials have been deployed to tackle gang violence in Gauteng and other parts of the country. This follows a shooting in Reiger Park that killed four people, including two Anti-Gang Unit members. pic.twitter.com/j0tPd4N3j9

— SABC News (@SABCNews) August 9, 2026

Video | R1bn allocated to fighting gang violence: