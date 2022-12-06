Northern Cape Department of Social Development says funding for organisations fighting the scourge of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) remains a challenge.

This as some organisations supporting victims of GBV say they are stranded for funding. The department maintains that although it has funded most organisations in the province, some may not get the support due to lack of sufficient funds.

Departmental spokesperson Gamiem Abrahams says those who have not qualified for funding can query the decision with the department.

“If people were applying for funding and not received funding and are aggrieved about any of the processes followed, they are welcome to contact the department. We have a specific unit dedicated to the non-profit sector. That is this unit, we’ll also look at the business plans to ensure compliance. Again, what we need to stress is that the availability of funds is available, a very important issue that we have to look at,” Abrahams explains.