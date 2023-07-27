The Department of Water and Sanitation says it is satisfied with the upward trend of dam levels in the Western Cape which stand at 89.8%.

Department spokesperson Malusi Rayi says these levels were last recorded in 2014 before the three-year drought set in, leaving water levels low.

Rayi says the province’s largest dam, Theewaterskloof, is at 102% while the Gouritz River catchment in Southern Cape is at 80% capacity after being below 50% for the past five years.

Rayi has appealed to consumers to continue using water sparingly.

“We are very encouraged with the Western Cape in the upcoming trend of upward dam levels while the dam storage levels in the province are very satisfactory this should not be a reason for complacence users, we urge all water users to continue using water sparingly and be mindful that South Africa is a water scarce country.”

Dam levels in the Western Cape continue to rise: