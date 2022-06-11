About 700 people participated in outdoor activities at the Thohoyandou Botanical Gardens in Limpopo today to promote a lifestyle of active living.

The activities are part of the “Be Active” campaign initiated by the National Department of Sports, Arts and Culture to which aims to have 50 percent of South Africans leading healthy lifestyles by 2030.

The Department’s Head of Marketing Naniki Malesa said South Africans have become accustomed to a lifestyle of disease management without realising that by implementing lifestyle changes like regular physical activity people would be able to reverse some of their ailments.

Malesa adds that, “Right now we’ve got 70% of South African women being obese or overweight, and we’ve got 30% of South African men being obese. The prevalence of obesity among children is 10% above that of the rest of the world.