The Gauteng Department of Education says a total of 571 grade 1 & 8 learners are yet to be placed. The Department says there are 97 Grade 1 and over 470 grade 8 learners who need to be placed.

This week scores of parents were left frustrated as they had search for placement for their children.

Basic Education working hard to ensure all learners are placed in schools:

In Pretoria the situation sparked tension between white and black parents. Close to 300 000 learners have so far been placed through the Department’s online admission system for the 2023 academic year.

“The Department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona elaborates, “Since we started with the process of the online admissions system has successfully facilitated the placement of over 291 574 Grade 1 and 8 learners. Grade 1’s, 139 367 and Grade 8, 152 207 to date. Accordingly, placement challenges within our identified high-pressure areas – where certain schools received a much higher number of applications than the number of learners they can accommodate – are being attended to through a variety of interventions which will ensure that all learners are placed.”

2023 Online Admissions pupil placements for Grade 1 and Grade 8