Department confirms new drivers’ license process on track

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Transport says it is on track with delivering new drivers’ license cards and printing equipment for the country.

This is despite challenges in finding a suitable service provider to print the license cards.

Department of Transport spokesperson Collin Msibi has called upon the public to be patient.

“We can now confirm that this time around we’ve been able to receive five bids from various bidders. With their evaluation and adjudication of those bids completed, the department is almost at the brink of pronouncing a new dawn in the driving license environment or driving license card environment. The only last hurdle that remains is the audit process which is also being finalised, once that is done we believe we are home.”

Media Advisory: The Department of Transport is on track to deliver a new driver’s licence card and printing equipment for the country amid the initial challenges of finding suitable service provider/s. pic.twitter.com/pqTfIZOnMn — Department of Transport (@Dotransport) June 10, 2024

FILE | New driving licence card printing machine still to be secured

