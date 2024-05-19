Democratic Republic of Congo army says it stopped attempted coup

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) armed forces repelled an attempted coup d’etat involving Congolese and foreign fighters on Sunday morning, a DRC army spokesperson said in a televised address.

“An attempted coup d’etat has been put down by the defence and security forces. The attempt involved foreigners and Congolese. These foreigners and Congolese have been put out of action, including their leader,” spokesman Sylvain Ekenge said.

The spokesperson did not specify whether this meant they had been detained or killed.

Earlier, two guards and an assailant were killed in an attack on the nearby home of Vital Kamerhe, a member of parliament who is expected to be named speaker, Kamerhe’s spokesman and the Japanese ambassador said in posts on X.

The United States embassy issued a security alert on Sunday warning of “ongoing activity by DRC security elements” and reports of gunfire in the area.