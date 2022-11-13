The Democrats have retained control of the United States Senate after two key Senate wins in Arizona and Nevada provided the hammer blow to Republicans hoping to retake control of a key legislative chamber.

Incumbent Democrat Senators Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada provided key wins in toss-up races, tightening the grip of President Joe Biden’s party on the upper house. However, control of the House of Representatives continues to hang in the balance.

The Democrats come from behind to win Nevada added to the woes of the Republican Party which was expecting sweeping victories in a vote seen as a referendum on the party in power.

Retaining the Senate majority is a major boost for the White House’s legislative relationship with Congress, even as control of the House remains undecided – Republicans need 7 seats to regain the majority there while Democrats require 14.

A run-off election for the final Senate Seat in Georgia will not change the majority with Democrats defying the odds in an election increasingly viewed as a repudiation of Make America Great Again(MAGA) Republicans.