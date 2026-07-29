DEMAWUSA starts Joburg sit-in, demands end to outsourcing

The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union (DEMAWUSA) has begun a three-day sit-in protest at the political offices of the City of Johannesburg.

The union says the demonstration is aimed at highlighting what it describes as systemic injustice facing local government employees.

Protesters are demanding an end to outsourcing, improved job security and action against alleged unfair dismissals.

DEMAWUSA General Secretary Meshack Ntshauba says the protest is not responsible for poor service delivery in the city.

Ntshauba says, “When you look into the situation in the city currently, in many corners of the suburbs, even in the city itself, in the CBD, there is no service delivery. There are potholes all over, there is garbage all over. So the fact that it is because of the industrial action of this nature, that is not true. Because if it was true, by now we would have been seeing the city that is clean, and the roads that are being maintained. Because we want to see decent service delivery to the citizenry of the city of Johannesburg.”