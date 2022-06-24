The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it is all systems go for the conference this weekend. This as delegates have started arriving for the highly anticipated conference.

Gauteng is known to be the economic hub of the country, which will need strong leadership that will make sure the party continues to find roots in the province.

The 14th ANC Gauteng Elective Conference will take place in Benoni, east of Johannesburg on Friday, until Sunday. It will see more than 1000 delegates participate in this much-anticipated conference.

Those who will be elected as the new leadership of the ANC in the province will have the mammoth task of uniting the ANC and arresting declining support.

However, the nomination and election process of the new leadership will only take place on Saturday. Provincial Secretary, Jacob Khawe says the conference will start with commissions, as opposed to electing the new leadership.

Challenges within the ANC as they prepare for Gauteng elective conference: Xolani Dube:

The contestation for the chairperson position is between current Deputy Chair, Panyaza Lesufi, and PEC member Lebogang Maile. ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa will officially close the conference on Sunday.

Meanwhile, officials have urged delegates to not only prioritise the election and nomination of leaders but to engage in meaningful discussions around the party’s policy documents.

ANC Gauteng conference is due to get underway: