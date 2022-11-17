Organisers of the World Football Summit Africa (WFS) say delegates have committed to the development of football on the continent.

The two-day maiden summit in Durban was attended by 800 delegates. The summit looked into addressing issues such as innovation, women’s football, and governance.

Government, corporates, and football federations shared the stage. New innovations to develop African football were on the agenda.

Organisers say a key discussion was on developing women’s football.

“They’ve debated; they’ve talked about what has to be done in African football to make it grow as an industry and also in a sustainable fashion. So one of the things that I’ve heard is that a lot has been discussed but now we have to put words into action. So that is what we are aiming to achieve with these events. So what we’re going to do once the event is over is try and track all of those speakers and see what AVT,” says Jan Alessie: World football Summit director.

The football body says it will be tracking the implementation of the points discussed.

“Out of the 16/17 panels, I think three were focused on women’s football. Actually, 30% of the speakers at this summit were women. So we as WFS we provide the communications and the promotional tool to really promote how women’s football and female leadership in the football industry. So we have a huge commitment to it and I think we ate a prime example of how we are showcasing and giving a platform to these women who are working on the growth of African and global football,” adds Alessie.

The next Africa summit is to be held in Durban again next year.

VIDEO: World Football Summit takes place in Durban: