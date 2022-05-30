Friends of the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa case say the delay in the trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is a sabotage of justice.

The South Vulnerable Workers Union earlier rallied behind defence representative, Advocate Malesela Teffo after his dramatic arrest after the adjournment of court proceedings a few weeks ago.

The court has since ruled that Ten10 Films, which made a documentary about the Meyiwa case, can continue to be present in court.

The documentary aired just days before the trial began.

Matome Morokolo of the disgruntled group says they want justice.

“I think we are closer to seeing [the truth] but the people must guard the ministerial and political interference in cases of this nature. Because you will remember that when we were here previously, something that was not supposed to have happened did happen. But I doubt if we will see justice but lets wait and see.”

“But I am praying that SAPS should not use its resources to cover up. Now that advocate Teffo is bringing light to those wants to see the truth in this matter,” explains Morokolo.

Below is the live stream of the trial:

The trial will resume on Tuesday morning.