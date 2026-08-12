Delays in housing project in NW leaves beneficiaries without homes

Beneficiaries of a stalled housing project in Diretsane Village near Delareyville in North West say they are still without homes, despite a government commitment in April to resume construction.

The R69 million incomplete housing project has been left abandoned for years. For many residents the project remains a symbol of empty promises, as sites remain fenced off, with no contractors or building material in sight.

”We don’t know what is currently happening, as it’s been seven years waiting for these houses. We need these houses, hence we previously applied for them. It has been six years since I applied for an RDP house. I even applied for a stand at the traditional house, so that I can have my own house. Even now, I don’t have a place I can call my house.”