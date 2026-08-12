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Delays in housing project in NW leaves beneficiaries without homes

  • Abandoned housing project
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  • SABC News
SABC News

Beneficiaries of a stalled housing project in Diretsane Village near Delareyville in North West say they are still without homes, despite a government commitment in April to resume construction.

The R69 million incomplete housing project has been left abandoned for years. For many residents the project remains a symbol of empty promises, as sites remain fenced off, with no contractors or building material in sight.

”We don’t know what is currently happening, as it’s been seven years waiting for these houses. We need these houses, hence we previously applied for them. It  has been six years since I applied for an RDP house. I even applied for a stand at the traditional house, so that I can have my own house. Even now, I don’t have a place I can call my house.”

Meanwhile, North West MEC for Human Settlement Oageng Molapisi says the department is engaging municipalities to address the housing backlog in the province.

“We are going to take 80% of our budget to address the backlog and only use 20% for new construction so that we address all the backlogs. Now, the 80% would not suffice to attend to all the backlog, so we are prioritising. We are in discussion with the municipalities to tell them about our plans in terms of addressing the backlog. We have rounded all the municipalities to say, these are the plans, so what we need to do is to ensure that we communicate this message to our communities to say, in our area, we have 134 units that are blocked.”

 

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