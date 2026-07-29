Delayed salaries hit municipal workers as funding delays bite

Municipal workers in the Northern Cape say delayed salary payments have left them battling debt, damaged credit records and financial uncertainty.

The latest crisis followed the National Treasury’s decision to withhold equitable share funding from 69 municipalities across the country over financial governance failures.

Although Treasury has since announced that it will release the remaining withheld July allocations this week, workers say the financial damage has already been done.

Willem Koper, 52, a municipal worker at Thembelihle Local Municipality, says he has fallen behind on his financial commitments through no fault of his own.

Koper says, “Personally, me also, i’m sitting with garnishee orders for not paying my debtors, you know. And then it is, there’s a bad reflection on my name. So I can’t even, for instance, go to a bank and say that I’m in need of R2 000, can you please help me? They will not help me because my credit score has been affected by this thing of not getting paid on time.”