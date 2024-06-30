Delay in GNU finalisation poses a risk for black businesses: BBF

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Black Business Federation (BBF) says the delay in finalising the Government of National Unity (GNU) poses a significant economic risk for black businesses.

Ten days have lapsed since President Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated for a second term, and the new Cabinet that forms the GNU has yet to be announced.

The Federation says in a statement that the public exchange of letters between the DA and the ANC is also adding to investor uncertainty.

The BBF has further urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint visionaries to the ministries of Trade and Industry and Small Business.

The Federation says the current uncertainty poses a risk, particularly to black South Africans, many of whom rely on small businesses for their livelihoods.

GNU Negotiations | Why is DTI so critical? Prof Bheki Mngomezulu weighs in