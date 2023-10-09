Defense in Meyiwa trial objects against cellphone expert evidence

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The defense in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has vehemently come out guns blazing against the leading of evidence by cellphone expert, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane at the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

The state calls new witness Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) October 9, 2023

The defense has raised issues of fairness and complained that the state was prejudicing their clients by bringing evidence to the court in drips and drabs.

This after the state conceded that Section 205 – the affidavit from the network service provider – in relation to the cellphone records of the five accused was still completed and would only be made available at a later stage.

The state submitted that in the absence of that affidavit, Mogane would only testify on the confiscation of accused 2 and 5’s cellphones and not the downloaded data or cellphone records from the service provider.

The defense still objected to this.

Mogane’s evidence in its entirety is expected to shed more light on the whereabouts of accused 2 and 5 on the day former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, was shot and killed in Vosloorus. The cellphone records are expected to tell who they communicated with on the day of Meyiwa’s murder, which could reveal possible alibis in the murder.

This as the state seeks to prove the accused’s whereabouts on the day on the back of Constable Sizwe Zungu’s testimony in which he places all the five accused in Vosloorus on the 26th of October 2014.

All the accused, who have pleaded not guilty to the murder, have denied partying with Zungu at a local hostel on the day, as per Zungu’s evidence that he had been with all the accused in the afternoon before they disappeared and later returned to the hostel in a panic carrying guns.

The defense submitted in the interest of justice and fairness to their clients, Mogane’s evidence be stood down until the affidavit from the network service provider is completed.

The state is expected to call a DNA expert at 14h00.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | Case resumes with examination of cell phone data:



Earlier, Zungu, as he concluded his evidence in court, stuck to his guns and insisted his story was not a fabrication that he had partied with the accused at a hostel in Vosloorus hours before Meyiwa was killed and hours after the incident, while the accused had left the hostel at about the time the former Bafana Bafana captain was killed.

The trial continues.