Defense in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has indicated that they intend to call his former girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo to give evidence in court. This came out at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, after State Advocate George Baloyi told the court that they had no intention of calling her to testify.

Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo wrapped up his cross-examination of Zandile Khumalo after putting it to her that there was no robbery that took place on the night Meyiwa shot and killed and that the former Orlando Pirates keeper was shot by one of the people who were in the house.

“You can put it to me 50 times if that makes you sleep well at night, there were two intruders that came into the house,” says Zandile.

This was the first time the defense had put an alternative of what could have happened the night Meyiwa was murder, much to the annoyance of Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng on Friday, saying the defense needed to be clear what their version was.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder trial | Alternative version of events emerges during Khumalo’s cross-examination



It is the state’s case that on the night of 26 October 2014, two intruders allegedly stormed into Kelly Khumalo’s mother, Gladness’ house in Vosloorus where Meyiwa, Madlala, Gladness, Kelly, Zandi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, and Mthokozisi Thwala were sitting in the lounge watching TV.

The alleged first intruder, who was short, had a hat on, had dreadlocks, and armed with a gun, is said to have demanded cellphones and money. This was moments before he was pushed over by Longwe Twala as he (Longwe) ran out of the house just before a commotion ensued in the house in the presence of the second alleged intruder, before a shot that killed Meyiwa went off.

Nxumalo: Charges against him were withdrawn for lack of evidence and that is why he is not among the people here in court. Zandi: This Mbatha guy was not pointed out by me. As to what it is that happened thereafter, I don’t know why it is my concern. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 24, 2023

On Monday, Zandile once again came close to pointing out one of the accused as the suspects who had entered the house carrying a gun.

This after Nxumalo pointed out to her that she had previously fingered a different person at the identity parade at the Jeppe Police Station in Johannesburg as one of the accused, that her mother had also identified previously-charged Zama Mbatha. Nxumalo accused Zandile of having tendencies of willy-nilly identifying the wrong people and linking them to the crime to cover up for who exactly shot Meyiwa at her home.

“As I said, two people came in. One of them I have already pointed out here in court. This other one, I said that I have suspicions and but people change, their complexions change as well, and I didn’t want to point people based on suspicions. But even now if you were to ask me, I would point him out,” says Zandile.

Nxumalo: He also says what I won’t forget is that the police were saying Kelly Khumalo’s mother was the one who pointed me out. I know that family and they know me too. Zandi: People may think you know them when you actually don’t. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 24, 2023

There was a heated moment in court, when Zandile reprimanded Adv Nxumalo for his tone.

Zandile: Watch your tone when you talk to me. I am not your wife, I am someone’s wife. Watch your tone!

Nxumalo: My lord, that’s intimidating.

Zandile: But you are also shouting.

Nxumalo: You are here to assist the court.

Zandile: I am here to assist the court, but you are here to block it.

Nxumalo: You have this tendency of pointing people out willy-nilly

Zandile: I am not mad. I have never been to a psychiatrist who told me I was mad. I know what I saw.

Nxumalo: You weren’t telling the truth when you said the person you pointed out had dreadlocks. Zandi: Firstly, it has been eight years since them and some details they slowly fade away. But I remember the one I pointed out there was something I picked up.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 24, 2023