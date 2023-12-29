Closing arguments to be presented in Mahungela’s bail application

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The state and defence are expected to present closing arguments in the bail hearing of 21-year-old Bafana Mahungela who is accused of murdering 34-year-old Kirsten Kluyts.

The court earlier heard it took less than 10 minutes for the pregnant teacher to be killed and discarded.

Mahungela faces schedule six offences of robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape and premeditated murder.

He is applying for bail at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. Surveillance showed the student following the teacher.

Kirsten Kluyts Murder | Mahungela denies killing teacher:

Based on that footage the investigating officer estimated that the victim was dragged off the jogging trail, strangled and killed.

Her naked body was found by a fellow jogger about 30 minutes later.

Last week Wednesday during the hearing, the state presented pictures that were taken from the scene of the crime that show Mahungela following Kluyts the morning her body was discovered.

Other photos of him show him wearing clothing belonging to Kluyts.

Mahungela told the court that the only crime he was guilty of was stealing Kluyts’ clothing.

Kirsten Kluyts Murder I Court hears that slain school teacher was pregnant: