The North Gauteng High in Pretoria has heard how former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa’s girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, believed that God was deliberately sabotaging her by keeping Meyiwa in her life.

This came when the defense brought up sms Kelly had sent to Zandi on the 31st of December 2013.

Mnisi, reading an sms sent to Zandi by Kelly, “I regret everything I wish I didn’t allow Senzo into my life look at all the mess it has gotten us into. It’s all his lies now affecting all of us.”#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwaTrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 21, 2023

“I’m emotionally drained. I sometimes fell hat Senzo brought a dark cloud in my life. And I can almost hate myself for not succeeding in getting rid of him via sms and the sms would not go. I feel like God is deliberately sabotaging me by keeping this man in my life,” advocate Zithulele Nxumalo read the sms in court.

Zandi says she is unable to say exactly what was happening in this instance, “but I know Kelly loved Senzo and Senzo loved Kelly”, saying like any relationship the pair had “the good says and bad days.”

In another sms, later on that day, Kelly said to Zandi she had prayed that she’d eventually be freed from Meyiwa.

“All I can do and hope and pray that each day I’m getting close to me day of being free from him,” read the sms.

Zandi, who is one of the people who were in the house the night Meyiwa was shot and killed, has been on the stand since the trial started on Monday under Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng and on Thursday her cross-examination by the defense begun.

She has told the court that Meyiwa and Kelly started dating around 2012, 2013, but described the former Bafana Bafana captain, who was married to Mandisa at the time, as someone who was dishonest, much to the frustration of her sister, Kelly.

“Senzo was not honest. He would be with Kelly and at times he would be with Mandisa and when he was with Kelly he would say this and when he was with Mandisa, he’d say this,” says Zandi.

A string of sms on the last day of 2013, 10 months before Meyiwa’s passing, showed frustration on the part of Kelly about the relationship.

“I regret everything. I wish I didn’t allow Senzo into my life. Look at all the mess it has gotten us into. It’s all his lies now affecting all of us,” reads one sms.

Muzi Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli were arrested in 2020 and charged with Meyiwa’s murder, attempted murder of other witnesses, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

These charges have remained the same in the new trial before Judge Mokgoatlheng.

After a long delay to the start of the proceedings on Tuesday, punctuated by a meeting with the judge in the chambers, proceedings finally got under way after the accused signed their indictments.

They all pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against them.

It is the state’s case that on the night of 26 October 2014, two intruders allegedly stormed into Kelly Khumalo’s mother, Gladness’ house in Vosloorus where Meyiwa, Madlala, Gladness, Kelly, Zandi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, and Mthokozisi Thwala were sitting in the lounge watching TV.

The alleged first intruder, who was short, had a hat on, had dreadlocks, and armed with a gun, is said to have demanded cellphones and money. This was moments before he was pushed over by Longwe Twala as he (Longwe) ran out of the house just before a commotion ensued in the house in the presence of the second alleged intruder, before a shot that killed Meyiwa went off.

On Friday, proceeding with Advocate Charles Mnisi for accused 3, sarcastically wishing Zandi well in her “singing and acting” career based on a television interview played in court on Tuesday.

With sarcasm on her “acting” fly by, Zandi duly accepted, “the compliment”.

Mnisi: It would seem your memory becomes sharper as time goes. Zandi: I wouldn’t be able to comment on that statement. That’s how you see it. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwaTrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 21, 2023

Looking flashy, spotting a very stylish hairstyle with parts of it tinted golden and huge gold earring hanging from her ears, Zandi didn’t miss an opportunity to inform Mnisi she had put in a lot of effort in her looks.

This when Mnisi suggested she might need to put on a hoodie he had brought in court to demonstrate how the alleged second taller intruder, who wore a hoodie, had covered his the whole time he was in the house.

Mnisi: Maybe you should demonstrate to us how he wore it?

Zandi: You could do that and I will tell you.

Mnisi: Court rules wouldn’t allow me to wear it.

Zandi: I also wouldn’t be able to put it on because I have a beautiful hairstyle that I worked hard on this morning.

The trial continues.