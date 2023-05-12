Legal arguments in the University of Fort Hare murder case have been disrupted by load shedding in the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court on Friday, forcing the proceedings to be postponed to May 26.

Before the postponement, defense Advocate Ronnie Lesele, who was giving his arguments representing suspects Bongani Peter and Wanini Khuza, has argued in court that his clients deserve to be released on bail as the state’s case in this matter is subject to serious doubt.

Lesele says the state arrested his clients because it failed to arrest the big fish that benefitted from the murders of the University’s senior staff.

He further says the representations made by the state through the SAPS investigating officer, Accassius Mokeona, are non-existent.

“There are professors and academics but before you we do not see any professor; we don’t see any academic. Your Worship as l stated at the beginning, it is clear Your Worship and so glaring that professors are involved but we don’t see them, they chose to arrest these applicants because they are soft targets.”