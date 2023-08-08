State witness Tumelo Madlala has been asked if he could have been mistaken by pointing out Bongani Ntanzi as one of the alleged intruders when Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed. Ntanzi is one of the five accused in the Meyiwa murder trial.

The Bafana Bafana soccer star was shot and killed in 2014, while at Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

Madlala, a close friend of Meyiwa, was one of those present during the alleged attack. He has been cross-examined about his evidence-in-chief at the High Court in Pretoria.

Meyiwa Murder Trial | Tumelo Madlala faces cross-examination:



Madlala insists that one of the accused in the murder trial, Bongani Ntanzi, was one of the intruders that entered the Khumalo house.

Defense counsel Sipho Ramosepele, who represents two of the accused, has asked Madlala why he never identified Ntanzi, as one of the intruders during identity parades or pictures before the trial commenced.

“You have never previously identified accused number 2 at any identity parade or photographic line-up, correct? Yes, that is correct because I was never called to any ID parade where accused 2 was present”

Ramosepele: So, when did you first see photos or images of the second accused of his face?

Madlala: I once saw it in the newspaper, and they were wearing masks in that picture.

Ramosepele also accused Madlala of fabricating a story about alleged intruders, angering the state witness.

“I will put it to you that there were no intruders that entered the house on 26 October 2014 when Senzo was shot and killed,” Ramosepele asserted.

“If that this is what you saying then tell me now. What you are saying is lies. Look, I apologise if it sounds as if I’m being disrespectful, I don’t have time to play. It feels good to you because you don’t know what I underwent because of this case,” retorted Madlala.

Meanwhile, defense lawyer Charles Mnini, who represents accused three, highlighted contradictions between what Madlala told the court and testimony given by two others.

Mnisi said both Zandile Khumalo and Mthokozisi Thwala testified that Meyiwa was in a scuffle with the first intruder before the gun went off, but Madlala told the court it was the second intruder.

“Two people who were in the house, the same house you were in, who witnessed the same incident that you witnessed, have told this court that as and when the shot went off, Senzo was in a tussle with a firearm guy. So, are you saying they saw something wrong?,” asked Mnisi.

Madlala: Mr Mnisi, whatever I am telling you, is the truth.

Mnisi: Is it you who is telling the truth, or they could be making a mistake?

Madlala: I won’t be able to explain the contrast of the statements, that should not be coming to me. Mine is to give my statement based on what I have said.

In concluding his cross-examination, Mnisi also questioned Madlala about the possibility of mistaken identity in the case of Bongani Ntanzi, who’s fingered one of the intruders.

“My parting shot is, in as much as you strongly believe that it is the second suspect that you saw on that day, you believe could have led you to make a grave error of mistaken identity,” says Mnisi.

Madlala is expected back on the witness stand on Thursday.