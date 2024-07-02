Defending champ Vondroušová out in first round at Wimbledon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Defending women’s singles champion and world number six, Markéta Vondroušová of the Czech Republic, has been knocked out in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships at the All-England Club in London.

The twenty-one-year-old Spaniard, Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro, ranked 83rd in the world, defeated Vondrousova 6-4, 6-2.

Vondroušová is the first defending champion since Steffi Graf in 1994 to suffer a first round defeat.

2022 Wimbledon Champion and fourth seed, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, had no such problems.

She recorded a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, while fifth seeded American, Jessica Pegula, was equally impressive.

She advanced to the second-round courtesy of a 6-2, 6-love victory over 20-year-old compatriot, Ashlyn Krueger.