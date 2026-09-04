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Defence seeks to have Peet Viljoen case struck off roll

Disbarred attorney and reality TV personality Peet Viljoen appears before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 04 September 2026.
  • Disbarred attorney and reality TV personality Peet Viljoen appears before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 04 September 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Sphiwe Mkhize
SABC News

The defence in the case of disbarred attorney and reality-TV personality, Peet Viljoen, wants the case to be struck off the roll.

Viljoen is appearing in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on close to 400 charges linked to the alleged fraudulent sale of 46 Johannesburg Property Company in 2010.

He was denied bail last month and remains in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison.

Viljoen’s defence attorney, André Steenkamp, has argued that his client will languish in custody as the state is yet to bring other accused in the case to court.

“We know he cannot prosecute the case now because the charge sheet Viljoen cannot plead, thirdly while we know the prosecution can do nothing they are begging the court for a postponement until somehow in the future. We don’t know when, when will the other accused be here, what we do know in fact and that’s not evidence they have since April 2024 searching for people.”

-Report by Sphiwe Mkhize 

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