Defence lawyer Norman Makhubele has asked the High Court in Johannesburg not to give murder convict Ntuthuko Shoba a life sentence.

Makhubele is making submissions during mitigation of sentence currently under way.

Shoba was found guilty of the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule.

Pule was murdered in June 2020 by convicted killer Muzikayise Malepane, under Shoba’s instructions.

Makhubele has pleaded with the High Court that Shoba should not be handed a sentence that could be considered cruel or inhumane.

He says Shoba acknowledges the loss of life and the negative impact it has had, not only to himself or the family of the deceased but to friends and the public at large.

Makhubele also highlighted that hired hitman Malepane did not get life imprisonment and was only sentenced to 20 years in prison, as he turned state witness.

However, the state says there are no exceptional circumstances that warrant the court to detract from prescribing the maximum sentence.

State prosecutor Fagre Mohammed says Pule was pregnant and respected Shoba.

However, he exploited her vulnerability and broke that trust by murdering her.

VIDEO: Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of the murder of Tshegofatso Pule:

