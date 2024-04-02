Defence of five men accused of killing AKA deny their involvement

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Defence in the bail hearing of five men accused of killing South African musician Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello Motsoane continue to deny their involvement in the murder and dispute the state’s version of events. This emerged during a bail hearing at the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

The state had laid out its case against five men accused of the murder of Forbes and Motsoane. The court has heard, through the statement of the investigating officer Detective Bob Pillay how the accused planned and carried out the hit.

Details emerged of how the accused had obtained vehicles and firearms allegedly used on the night of the murder. The court has heard that an amount of over R800 000 had been paid to one of the accused Mziwethemba Gwabeni, the alleged co-ordinator, by a prominent Durban businessman.

Gwabeni according to the state, then used that money to pay the other accused. In their response to the state’s evidence, the accused have disputed the state’s version of events.

“I dispute any notion that I was a spotter as I was not even aware that the first deceased was also around. It was shortly after gunshot had seized that I heard that there was a shooting outside and that one of the victims was Mr. AKA. I did not know anything about the shooting. I deny the investigating officer’s version that I changed positions while at WISH restaurant and I dispute the investigating officer version that I was a patron or visiting that restaurant regularly,” says Adv Simphiwe Mlotshwa, Defence for Lindo Ndimande.

Accused number one Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, who the state alleges was found with an illegal firearm, has denied this saying the gun found in his possession was a licensed gun belonging to the security company he works for.

Mkhwanazi, through his legal representative, told the court that he intends to lay a charge of perjury against the investigating officer.

“I request that the state makes an order that I be assisted either by SAPS or IPID to opening a criminal case of perjury or defeating the ends of justice for full scale investigation to be conducted. After careful analysis of this case, the investigating officer says he has a full case against me. He alleges that there is a strong case against me, no evidence and says the same against the others,” Mlotshwa added.

On Monday next week, the court will hear responding affidavits of the alleged co-ordinator Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindani Ndimande.

The five remain in police custody.

