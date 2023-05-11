Defence lawyer, Charles Mnisi, says there are contradictory statements between state witness Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.

Mnisi who is representing accused number three is cross-examining Thwala at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial currently underway at the High Court in Pretoria.

Both Madlala and Thwala were present at the Khumalo home in Vosloorus when Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014.

Madlala testified that Meyiwa was in a scuffle with the second intruder however, Thwala told the court the scuffle was with the first intruder who had a gun.

Mnisi: “Do you see that there is a contradiction between what Mr Madlala said and what you told the court, yes or no?

Thwala: “I don’t think we will say the same thing because we won’t see the same thing in the same manner. I am saying that which I saw happen in front of me.

Mnisi: “I’m asking you – do you realise that there is a contradiction between what you told the court and what Mr Madlala told the court, it’s simple?”

Thwala: “Yes, we are not saying the same thing.”

