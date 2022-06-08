The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial says it is going to seek clarity from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Gauteng on the status quo of the second docket opened in 2019.

The docket recommends that Longwe Twala, Kelly Khumalo, Gladness, Khumalo, Zandile Khumalo, Mthokozisi Twala and Maggie Phiri be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The accused, who were with Meyiwa when he was shot at Vosloorus in 2014, are among the states’ witnesses in the matter.

The second docket was only disclosed on Wednesday morning in court, which prompted Advocate Zandile Mshololo to request a postponement until Monday for perusal of the second docket.

Five men are currently charged with the murder of the Bafana Bafana goalie in 2014 during an alleged robbery.

Mshololo says it’s unfair that the accused were made to plead while the defence was not in possession of such crucial information.

“I cannot proceed without receiving a confirmation by way of a letter. I do not need witnesses here in this court. I need a letter from the DPP confirming the status quo of the document that is before this court then I’ll be able to move forward. And also, in respect of the line of questioning that I need to do to this witness, I cannot be told by the state, I cannot be told by anyone with due respect whether I should cross-examine or not cross-examine.”

Meyiwa trial postponed to Monday: