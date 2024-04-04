Defence in Collins Chabane Mayor case submits cellphone records

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The legal defence of accused number three in the killing of the Collins Chabane Municipal Mayor Moses Maluleke has submitted cellphone records as evidence before the court. Advocate Amukelani Baloyi wanted to prove to the court that his client, Isaac Mudau, did not make phone calls to the state witness, Avhatakali Mulaudzi, on the day the crime was committed.

Advocate Baloyi has closed his examination of Mudau. Five men are accused of killing Maluleke at his home in Xikundu village outside Malamulele in July 2022. They are being tried in the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo.

During the trial, accused number one, Shumani Nemadodzi, denied that the fingerprints found on Maluleke’s car are his. Nemadodzi says he has never set foot in Xikundu village.

He also said that he does not even know where the village is and that the testimony by Avhatakali Mulaudzi and Ntokoto Maluleke does not contain any truth.

Mulaudzi testified that Nemadodzi was present on the scene when Maluleke was killed, while Ntokoto Maluleke who is Moses Maluleke’s son, testified that Nemadodzi is the one who shot him before taking his phone away.

After Nemadodzi, accused number three Isaac Mudau, also took the witness stand.

Mudau has told the court that he is not involved in the alleged crime.

Mudau will continue the witness stand when the trial resumes on Friday. Reporting by Vutivi Maluleke