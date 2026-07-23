State witness Cele’s cross-examination continues in Matlala trial

The High Court in Johannesburg will on Thursday morning continue to hear the cross-examination of a state witness in the trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The cross-examination of Bethwell Cele started on Wednesday.

Matlala and four others are accused of orchestrating the failed assassinations of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni, his former girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane and three others are facing 25 charges linked to the botched hits between August 2022 and January 2024.

Cele told the court that he is now employed by a company linked to Sibanyoni.

This came as a surprise, as Cele had earlier testified during his evidence-in-chief that he was one of the security guards on duty at the time of the alleged attack on Sibanyoni.

Cross-examination is expected to continue on Thursday as the defence tests Cele’s version of events.

VIDEO | Credibility of Matlala state witness challenged: