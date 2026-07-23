Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

State witness Cele’s cross-examination continues in Matlala trial

  • 'Cat' Matlala and co-accused in the dock.
  • Image Credits :
  • Neria Hlakotsa
Sashin Naidoo

The High Court in Johannesburg will on Thursday morning continue to hear the cross-examination of a state witness in the trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The cross-examination of Bethwell Cele started on Wednesday.

Matlala and four others are accused of orchestrating the failed assassinations of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni, his former girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane and three others are facing 25 charges linked to the botched hits between August 2022 and January 2024.

Cele told the court that he is now employed by a company linked to Sibanyoni.

This came as a surprise, as Cele had earlier testified during his evidence-in-chief that he was one of the security guards on duty at the time of the alleged attack on Sibanyoni.

Cross-examination is expected to continue on Thursday as the defence tests Cele’s version of events.

VIDEO | Credibility of Matlala state witness challenged:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News