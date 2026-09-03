Defence disputes Mkhwanazi’s liability in Mbense murder

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi’s lawyer has challenged the State’s version, arguing that his client could not have shared common purpose in crimes committed before his arrival at the scene.

Investigating officer Nomsa Masuku maintains that Mkhwanazi became part of the unlawful conduct by allegedly making suggestions on how to dispose of Emmanuel Mbense’s body.

This came during a heated cross-examination in Mkhwanazi’s bail application at the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court.

Mkhwanazi and his co-accused are facing charges including murder and defeating the ends of justice linked to the alleged killing and dumping of Mbense’s body in 2022.

Masuku says his alleged involvement in disposing of the body could still implicate him in the unlawful conduct.

“The unlawful act that was already committed and agreed, to give an advice of getting rid of the body. Then the results of that, they will all account back to them. It doesn’t matter whether you joined on the way or you were there when it started. That’s why I’m saying it’s not only an ‘after the fact’ matter. Maybe that can be added by the State as well. I don’t know, sir.”

VIDEO | Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi’s bail hearing at the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court:

-Report by Culvin Mabasa