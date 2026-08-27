Defence challenges IPID’s opposition to Sibande’s bail in Mbense case

The lawyer for one of the six accused in the murder case of businessman Emmanuel Mbense has challenged Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigator Nomsa Masuku’s reasons for opposing bail for his client.

Defence lawyer Jan van Heerden is representing South African Police Service officer Bhekokwakhe Sibande in the case of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five others in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court.

The defence is using Sibande’s previous cooperation with investigators to challenge the state’s claim that he may abscond if released on bail.

Van Heerden pointed to a WhatsApp exchange in which Sibande informed investigators of his whereabouts and said he could be contacted if needed.

Masuku has told the court she could not remember the exchange but could not deny it.

“Sir, like I’m saying to you, none of the applicants that are here have ever not responded when needed. So, what you are mentioning now, I cannot deny it, even though I don’t remember that WhatsApp. It’s possible it was sent because they had never said we won’t come to you if you need us.”

VIDEO | Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five others appear in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court in connection with the Mbense murder case:

-Reporting by Culvin Mabasa