City of Johannesburg warns defaulting residents

The City of Johannesburg has warned that residents who have unpaid electricity bills to brace themselves for a cold winter.

The City has a debt of over R52 billion and says it will start to disconnect electricity to defaulting residents in suburbs such as Midrand, Lenasia, Blue Hills, Steyn City, Bryanston and Kyalami.

City of Johannesburg Finance spokesperson Nyaniso Jeku says the City remains open to negotiations for payment arrangements.

“The City advises all residents of these suburbs to come forward before it is too late. The City has always consistently supplied water and electricity, as well as refuse removal to these communities. It is disappointing to establish that some communities are clearly demonstrating disregard to paying for the services rendered when they can afford to pay. The City’s highly specialised team of debt collectors will put more attention and focus every step of the way to ensure compliance with the credit control measure.”

Report by Xoliswa Makhikhi