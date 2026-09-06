Decline in police killings is encouraging: Dimpane

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane says the decline in the number of police officers killed in the line of duty is encouraging.

Dimpane was speaking ahead of the SAPS Commemoration Day ceremony held to honour 12 police officers who died between April 1, 2025 and March 31 this year.

The number of fallen officers has dropped from 27 the year before.

Dimpane has appealed to young South Africans to consider joining the SAPS.

“Police service is a calling. I will still encourage young men and women in society to join the police to assist us get rid of crime. When you look at the 12, eight of them come from Gauteng. It tells you that we need to revisit our strategy when it comes to the province of Gauteng, so I will still encourage young girls and boys in the society to join us to assist in dealing with the issues of criminality in the country.”

VIDEO | Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane highlights the importance of honouring the officers: