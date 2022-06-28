The Solidarity Doctors Network says South Africa’s decision to drop the compulsory wearing of masks was sudden and premature. The group consisting of over 6000 healthcare professionals says it is seeing the highest number of patients with upper respiratory tract infections in comparison to the last two years.

While some have welcomed the end of the country’s mask mandate, others say they’ll continue to mask up. This while some healthcare professionals have raised the alarm saying the decision was ill-advised and that it was an accessory that everyone had to get used to.

While it may have been an easy adjustment for some, for others, including the president, it did pose a bit of a challenge at first.

Whether crisis or opportunity, others saw a gap to help while cashing in. This company started making protective gear at the height of the pandemic.

“The legislation will have an impact on us but we supply mainly for hospitals, etc.,” Theresa Molebale, entrepreneur.

On the ground, there is a mix of relief and fear.

However, the Solidarity Doctors Network has raised some concerns.

Love them or hate them, it appears that masks will still be around. Only now, it’s all up to us to decide whether to use them.

Reaction to lifting of all COVID-19 regulations including removing of masks: Prof. Ramneek Ahluwalia