The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says government’s decision to do away with the remaining COVID-19-related regulations did not come as a surprise, as the rules were not being fully enforced in public spaces.

Health Minister, Joe Phaahla published the latest amendments in the Government Gazette on Wednesday with strict rules on wearing masks indoors and limitations on gatherings now being repealed.

SAMA chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa says, “Most people have already gotten rid of masks. This is just an official statement and there was poor enforcement of those regulations anyway. You have seen funerals full to capacity and in public transport, people were already not wearing masks, so I don’t think it is a new thing but now it is just official.”

Limitations on gatherings as well as testing and vaccination requirements for visitors to South Africa are also scrapped. These regulations were implemented as part of the national state of disaster since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, two years ago.