Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says a decision on the contract for the G4S security company to manage the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein will be made public by the end of this week.

Lamola says the government has to consider whether it has the capacity to manage the facility before any reckless decisions are made.

Speaking to the media at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the Correctional Minister also gives assurance that his department is still pursuing a case involving the Gupta brothers. After the United Arab Emirates (UAE) failed to extradite them to South Africa.

The Gupta brothers will face charges of corruption and money laundering.

Lamola says more arrests are also expected in the Thabo Bester case following his escape from custody.

“We also have to assess our own capacity, if indeed we decide to cancel,” Lamola.

Calls for termination of G4S contract at Mangaung Correctional Centre

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has told the SABC that the Interpol Red Alert for the Gupta brothers is still active and that plans are underway to ensure that they are extradited back to SA to come and stand trial emanating from the State Capture Commission #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/TvnixI1Z9p — Ntebo Mokobo (@MokoboNtebo) April 20, 2023

MEDIA STATEMENT | INCORRECT INFORMATION CIRCULATING ON “G4S CONTRACT” pic.twitter.com/9rko4Q7guP — Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@Min_JCS) April 15, 2023

Phala Phala farm theft

Responding to questions on the Phala Phala farm theft saga, Lamola says they’re cooperating with the Namibian authorities.