An announcement on whether law Professor, Richard Calland, will remain on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment panel is expected to be today.

The three-member independent panel is to determine whether President Ramaphosa should face impeachment over the alleged cover-up of a 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpop o.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters have written to the National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, expressing concerns over Calland’s independence.

[TALKING POINT] An announcement on Professor Richard Calland remaining on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment panel is expected today. Who do you think should be the 3rd person joining the panel? #sabcnews #FirstTakeSA pic.twitter.com/ETOE3L6NOt — #FirstTakeSA 📻 (@FirstTakeSA) September 23, 2022

The DA’s Chief Whip is Siviwe Gwarube says, “One of the arguments we made to the Speaker in our objections is what is really important, is that we look after the integrity of the process. This is no indication or view on the professor’s abilities or expertise. If you are going to put together a panel on whether or not the president should face impeachment, you have to make sure that every one of those people on that panel is not seen to have made any political views known”, says the DA’s Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube.

VIDEO | Phalaphala saga panel of experts | Mapisa-Nqakula considering the objections of opposition parties

On Thursday, Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she was considering the objections of the DA and the EFF about the appointment of Prof Richard Calland to the three-member independent panel of experts.

It was the African Transformation Movement’s Section 89 motion tabled against President Cyril Ramaphosa that sparked this series of events. The panel consists of former Constitutional Court Chief Justice, Sandile Ngcobo, former Judge Thokozile Masipa, and University of Cape Town law professor, Richard Calland.

Calland’s appointment has been called into question.

“I subjected that to legal scrutiny as to how I deal with that. The legal opinion came back yesterday. I am now studying that. You will hear what the way forward will be,” said Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday.

Political parties in parliament intensify efforts in Phala Phala farmgate

The UDM’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa says more scrutiny should have been applied before choosing the panel members.

“Did parliament not do a background check to avoid such an embarrassment that would have avoided the delay?” ask Kwankwa.

The EFF’s Natasha Ntlangwini says it’s concerning that speaker has already given out the appointment letters.

Secretary to Parliament Masibulele Xaso says the National Assembly Speaker acted within the rules.

“Due diligence was conducted and since then objections were raised,” says Xosa.

Mapisa-Nqakula has emphasised it is not Calland’s integrity that has been called into question, but rather his independence.

She also agreed that the process cannot be delayed.

Once the work of the panel kicks off, it has 30 days to evaluate whether there is a need for further investigation by parliament. This investigation will determine if there are grounds for Ramaphosa to be removed due to serious misconduct or violation of the Constitution.