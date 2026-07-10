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Decades of gold mining leave KOSH communities in NW at risk

  • Mine workers stand underground
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

Over 120 years of gold mining has significantly affected ground stability in the Klerksdorp, Orkney, Stilfontein and Hartebeesfontein, also known as the”KOSH” region, in the North West.

A Council for Geoscience study found that decades of groundwater dewatering, and rewatering associated with underground mining, along with the region’s underlying dolomitic geology, have created long-term environmental and geohazard risks including sinkholes, ground subsidence and acid mine drainage.

The pumping out of groundwater for mining known as dewatering, is identified as a key trigger for sinkhole formation.

The Council for Geoscience’s Nomvelo Mkhize says underground mining activities often destabilizes the environment.

“Dewatering and rewatering affects the environment which is dolomitic and has cavities that get filled with water. If you remove the water you are creating a cavity, a void and then there will be a collapse.”

 

 

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