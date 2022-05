The memorial service for gospel singer Deborah Fraser will be held at the House of Treasures Ministries in Rispark on Thursday afternoon.

The award-winning Gospel star suffered a stroke a few weeks ago.

Fraser who had been battling diabetes for years died on Sunday in the presence of her family at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

She was popularly known for her first solo album, Abanye Bayombona.

The late Gospel artist will be laid to rest this Saturday in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal.