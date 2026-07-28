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Death toll rises to 6 in Eastern Cape crash

Scene of a head-on collision involving a Volkswagen Polo and a Renault on the N2 near Mooiplaas outside KuGompo City on July 28, 2026.
  • Scene of a head-on collision involving a Volkswagen Polo and a Renault on the N2 near Mooiplaas outside KuGompo City on July 28, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Abongile Jantjies

The death toll in Tuesday morning’s accident on the N2 near Mooiplaas outside KuGompo has increased to six.

The Eastern Cape Transport Department says the woman who was injured and taken to hospital following the crash has died.

The road has been re-opened to traffic.

The Department’s spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, says, “Our prayers are with the families and the loved ones of all those who lost their loved ones in this crash, and we are urging road users, motorists in particular, to remain extra cautious, extra vigilant, as driving conditions are less than ideal in the province due to torrential rain, and misty in some parts.”

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