Death toll rises to 18 in Wedela tavern shooting

The death toll in the mass tavern shooting in Wedela on the West Rand of Gauteng has increased to 18.

Police say the charges have now been updated to 18 counts of murder, 18 counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious damage to property and armed robbery.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Brenda Muridili says a dedicated multidisciplinary team has been established to investigate the incident.

She says the team comprises seasoned murder and robbery detectives, Crime Intelligence and Crime Scene Investigation members.

Muridili says, “One more victim has died in hospital, bringing the total number of deceased to 18. Only four of the deceased have been identified, two South Africans and two Lesotho nationals.”

She says, “All the injured victims in hospital have been identified. According to information provided to the police, five were shot in the upper body and are critically wounded, while the others are in a stable condition.”

RELATED VIDEO | Wedela community in shock following tavern attack: