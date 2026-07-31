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Death toll rises to 12 in Free State bus crash

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  • SABC News
SABC News

Free State authorities have confirmed that another person has died following the crash which happened on the N1 north of Trompsburg bringing the death toll to 12. The crash happened when the bus that the deceased were travelling in overturned on Thursday night. The bus was travelling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe.


Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Acting Provincial Manager, Sidney Dywili says the affected part of the N1 is still closed.

“The N1 was closed since the time of the accident. Northbound motorists must turn off at Trompsburg and take the R717 to Edenburg for 40 kilometers, then rejoin the N1 to Bloemfontein. Southbound motorists must turn off at Edenburg, take the R717 to Trompsburg and then rejoin the N1 to Cape Town. The road will reopen once the scene has been cleared. The Department urges all road users to drive carefully, obey speed limits, and stay alert, especially during long-distance travel.”

VIDEO | Police probe cause of bus accident on the N1 in Free State

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