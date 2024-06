Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of people who died in the crash involving a taxi and a truck on the R42 road near Delmas, Mpumalanga, has risen to 11.

A taxi transporting passengers to Mozambique collided with a truck early this morning. 24 people sustained serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

Public Works, Roads, and Transport MEC Thulasizwe Thomo is expected to visit the scene of the accident and those admitted to hospitals.

VIDEO: Mpumalanga car crash claims 10 lives