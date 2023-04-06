The number of suspected cash-in-transit robbers who were shot dead by police in Sebokeng in the Vaal this morning has risen to nine.

One suspect succumbed to gunshot wounds in hospital. Eight others died at the crime scene. Three others have been wounded.

Forensic experts are still combing the scene for more evidence.

Police say they acted on intelligence that led them to a house in the Golden Garden area in Sebokeng.

Three vehicles were found idling outside a house early this morning.

It’s alleged the suspects opened fire upon seeing police and a shoot-out ensued.

Neighbours say they were woken up by loud gunshots. Spent cartridges litter the road.

The scene is being combed for more evidence and the bodies of the suspects are believed to still be at the scene.