Death toll in Free State accident revised to 10

The death toll from the bus crash on the N1 north of Trompsburg in the Free State has been revised from 12 to 10. Authorities say this follows further verification at the scene during the extrication process due to the severity of the crash.

The bus overturned on Thursday night about 24 kilometres from Trompsburg in the direction of Edenburg leaving many passengers injured. Other passengers with minor injuries are being processed for discharge at Albert Nzula Hospital.

Free State Health spokesperson, Mondli Mvambi says traffic is still being diverted to alternative roads as the investigation of the crash continues.

“Due to the severity of the crash, some remains were initially counted more than once. The bus has been recovered and placed back on its wheels. Road recovery operations are still under way, and the N1 diversion remains in place until further notice. Motorists are urged to continue using the alternative routes and to exercise caution in the area.”

VIDEO| Traffic was severely affected by the bus accident in Free State: