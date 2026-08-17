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Death toll from Newclare, JHB shooting rises to four

File image: Bullets seen at a crime scene.
  • File image: Bullets seen at a crime scene.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@SAPoliceService
SABC News

The death toll in the shooting incident in Newclare, west of Johannesburg, on Saturday has risen to four.

Police say they are now investigating four counts of murder and one of attempted murder after one of the victims succumbed to injuries and died in hospital.

This follows Saturday night’s shooting incident inside a flat.

The motive for the shooting is yet to be established.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko says investigations are continuing.

“Police received a complaint of a shooting in Newclare. Upon arrival at the scene, community members pointed out a flat where they alleged that several people had been shot. Police entered the premises and found three victims, aged between 18 and 20, lying inside the flat. The victims were declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. Further investigation revealed that two other victims, aged 18 and 23, had also sustained gunshot wounds.”

 

Reporting by Musa Mhlongo

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