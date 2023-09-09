The death toll from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains late on Friday night has risen to 1 037, the country’s State TV has reported. Earlier reports said close to 700 people were injured.

Footage showed the moment a powerful earthquake hit Marrakech on Friday, with terrified people running in different directions as debris fell and a cloud of dust rose from the ground.

It is the country’s deadliest tremor in more than six decades, toppling houses in remote mountain villages where rescuers dug through rubble for survivors.

In the village of Amizmiz, some 60 km (40 miles) south of Marrakech, rescue workers picked through the rubble.

“When I felt the earth shaking beneath my feet and the house leaning, I rushed to get my kids out. But my neighbours couldn’t,” said Mohamed Azaw.

“Unfortunately, no one was found alive in that family. The father and son were found dead and they are still looking for the mother and the daughter.”