Transport authorities in Limpopo have revised the death toll from Friday’s crash from 21 to 16. They attribute the initial erroneous figure to conflicting reports from those who secured the crash site and authorities at the various hospitals where the injured were taken.

The crash involved three vehicles in Leeuwfontein outside Groblersdal.

Parents and teachers of the seven deceased learners say they are still struggling to come to terms with losing them.

“It’s really painful I don’t know if I can sleep at night because even yesterday I didn’t sleep so it’s really painful. When they were coming from home they passed through the scene so I think they are traumatized now I think they will need counselling even the teachers and the learners they were all crying.”

Meanwhile, the Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says all post-mortems have been concluded.

“We have been able to by the time we went to sleep probably in the early morning done with postmortem results are ready and all the people can come to collect the bodies for burial.”

Police investigate the cause of a collision involving two scholar minibusses in Limpopo: