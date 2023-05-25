The Department of Health says the death toll from the Cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria has risen to 20. The number of laboratory-confirmed cases is 29.

The department says 179 patients have been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal since Wednesday afternoon.

This includes 18 patients who have been transferred to the Dr George Mukhari Academic and Steve Biko Academic Hospitals in Tshwane.

“The total number of patients admitted due to gastrointestinal infection infection is 78,” says the department in a statement.

Hammanskraal residents say the water coming from their taps is green:

Criminal charges laid

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader in Tshwane, Obakeng Ramabodu has denied the party is using the deaths of 20 people in Hammanskraal for political campaigning.

The party has laid murder charges against the Executive Mayor of Tshwane Cilliers Brink and City Manager Johan Mettler at the Temba Police Station in Hammanskraal.

The party says the City must be held liable for the deaths due to its failure to provide safe drinkable water.

Ramabodu says they will be also engaging with families of the deceased to assist them with legal action against the metro.

“And if one says it’s PR, let it be a PR that gives results, no problem. If it’s a PR let it be a PR that will make sure someone accounts. Because every time we speak it’s PR, so we can’t do anything as politicians because we are scared. When we clean it is PR, when we help people with food parcels it is PR , anything that you call it a or let it be a PR as long as our people benefit.”