At least 130 people died after landslides, following heavy rains in Rwanda.

The death toll is expected to rise, as many homes are still buried under the rubble.

Authorities continue to search for survivors after Tuesday’s flash floods and landslides in Western and Northern Provinces of Rwanda.

The heavy rains destroyed homes and roads in several villages, in what is seen as the worst flooding in Rwanda in more than two decades.

The death toll is expected to increase, with floodwaters continues to rise due to persistent raining.

According to the Rwanda Meteorology Agency, the expection for May was above-average rainfall.

The situation is also concerning across the border in Uganda, where heavy rains have cut off the Kabale-Kisoro road, one of the major highways to Western Uganda and the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Earlier this week, six people were killed after heavy rains triggered a landslide.

The Uganda Red Cross warns that the humanitarian situation in the mountainous southwestern ereas is getting worse.